Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 444,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

