Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,553 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Tapestry by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

