Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 124,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

