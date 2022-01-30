Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

