Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 990,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 624,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $8,956,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

