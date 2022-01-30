Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 12,947 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

