ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 122,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

