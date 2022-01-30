ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 2.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $113.50. 1,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 613,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

