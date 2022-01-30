ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,441 shares during the period. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,672,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,084,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $64.45.

