ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,882,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ProAssurance worth $187,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

