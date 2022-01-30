Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,433. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,615,000.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.