Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 139,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $41,618,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $17,884,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $11,479,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $10,611,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $7,877,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

