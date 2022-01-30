Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 456 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 445.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE REX opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

