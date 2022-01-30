Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,731 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.36 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

