Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.1% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 379,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

