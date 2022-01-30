Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 755.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American National Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.70 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $186.02.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

