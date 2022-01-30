Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

