Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1 year low of $136.59 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

