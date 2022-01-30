Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $88,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

