Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 18,940 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,040 shares of the software’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $61,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.16 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

