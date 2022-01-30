Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $23.78 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 394,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $103.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

