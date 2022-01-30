Primecap Management Co. CA Has $84.46 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $84,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $284.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.