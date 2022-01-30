Primecap Management Co. CA Has $73.37 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $73,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $445,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

