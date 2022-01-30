Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $271.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $236.10 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

