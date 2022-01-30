Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3.14 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00289904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

