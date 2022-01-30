PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$15.95. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$15.93, with a volume of 728,178 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PSK. TD Securities raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

