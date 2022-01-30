Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Down 5.8%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.97. 6,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,347,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

