Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $979.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.19 million. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $459.72. The company had a trading volume of 285,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $531.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

