Polis (POLIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $471.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Polis has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $471.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010338 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00344478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.