Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $625.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 625 ($8.43) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.43), with a volume of 11109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($8.62).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £621.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 750 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 815.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.97) per share, for a total transaction of £199,500 ($269,158.12). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 20,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($188,882.89).

