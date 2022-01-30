Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PLUG opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

