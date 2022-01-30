PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 457.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 103.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.