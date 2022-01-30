Piper Sandler Comments on SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.60 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

