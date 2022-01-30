Piper Sandler Comments on Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $54.90 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

