Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 72898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.22. The company has a market cap of £580.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.