Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

