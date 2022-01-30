Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Financial Comparison

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 0 5 0 3.00 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus target price of $111.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. 22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 230.88%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.12 $8.06 billion $5.76 17.97 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 11.81 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.00

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.11% -98.17% 22.37% 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats 22nd Century Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

