Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.48

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $749.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.