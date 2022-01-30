Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,683 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $8.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
