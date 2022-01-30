Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,683 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

