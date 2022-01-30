Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

