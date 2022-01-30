Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $1.89 on Friday. Petrofac has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

