Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 707.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 21.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 445.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,996,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

