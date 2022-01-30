pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $261.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.