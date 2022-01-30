Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $950.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $950.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.80 million and the lowest is $933.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 1,772,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Pentair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

