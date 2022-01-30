Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.74. 21,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 19,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.