Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 610 by Analysts at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 610 ($8.23) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.55) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 705.83 ($9.52).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 606.20 ($8.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 687.56. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.92). The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

