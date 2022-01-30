PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.62.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 50,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 19,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in PayPal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 34,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.