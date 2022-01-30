Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park City Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

