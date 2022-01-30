Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, upped their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PTHRF stock remained flat at $$1.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,727. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

