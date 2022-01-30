Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, upped their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PTHRF stock remained flat at $$1.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,727. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

