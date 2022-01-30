Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

PLMR opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

